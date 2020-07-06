Ennio Morricone Remembered By John Carpenter, Edgar Wright, Antonio Banderas: ‘Master of Cinema” Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Hollywood’s directors, musicians and composers are bowing to the legendary film composer Ennio Morricone, who died Monday at age 91.



Filmmakers like Edgar Wright, Asif Kapadia and John Carpenter lined up to applaud Morricone’s musical work in countless spaghetti Westerns, including most notably films like “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly,” “The Untouchables,” “Cinema Paradiso” and many more.



“He could make an average movie into a must see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend. He hasn’t been off my stereo my entire life. What a legacy of work he leaves behind,” “Baby Driver” director Wright said in a tweet along with a thread of some of Morricone’s iconic scores.



*Also Read:* Ennio Morricone, Oscar-Winning Film Composer, Dies at 91



“With great sadness, we say goodbye to a big master of cinema. His music will keep playing in our memories. Rest in peace,” actor Antonio Banderas said in a tweet.



“A friend and collaborator, his talent was inestimable. I will miss him,” “Halloween” director John Carpenter, himself a composer and musician, said of the Italian composer. Morricone also composed the music for Carpenter’s “The Thing.”



The classical master cellist Yo-Yo Ma recorded a brief rendition of the Love Theme from “Cinema Paradiso” on Monday as he paid his respects to Morricone, and you can check out his performance below.



“I’ll never forget the way Ennio Morricone described music as “energy, space, and time.” It is, perhaps, the most concise and accurate description I’ve ever heard. We’ll truly miss him,” he said.



Though he’s perhaps best known for his sweeping, epic arrangements on Sergio Leone Westerns from the ’60s like “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly” or “Once Upon a Time in the West,” Morricone finally won his Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight,” his first win after five nominations and an honorary award, including for films like “Days of Heaven,” “The Mission” and “Bugsy.”



Morricone has over 500 credits in his long career that dates back to 1960, eventually managing to compose music for as many as 20 films in a single year. The Italian composer was born in Rome and was an icon of Italian cinema and culture.



*Also Read:* Carl Reiner Appreciation: A Comic Straight Man Who Knew When to Get Crooked



“We will always remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of Maestro Ennio Morricone,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted. “It made us dream, move, reflect, writing memorable notes that will remain unforgettable in the history of music and cinema.”



See some other tributes to Morricone below:







Ennio Morricone was so influential you could reference him in the studio, as in “can this bit have more Ennio Morricone?” and everyone knew what you meant.



Only a handful of legends have that honour.



Can you name others with such a distinctive style?



I’ll start. Status Quo



— Ginger Wildheart (@GingerWildheart) July 6, 2020











Where to even begin with iconic composer Ennio Morricone? He could make an average movie into a must see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend. He hasn't been off my stereo my entire life. What a legacy of work he leaves behind. RIP. https://t.co/qZX6qE10ke



— edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 6, 2020











During #lockdown we’ve watched a movie each night with the family. Showed the kids Once Upon A Time In The West, which introduced them to genius @MEnnioMorricone, only yesterday our youngest was humming the music from Cinema Paradiso while drawing a birthday card ???????? #morricone



— asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) July 6, 2020











With great sadness, we say goodbye to a big master of cinema. His music will keep playing in our memories. Rest in peace #EnnioMorricone. pic.twitter.com/KWwJbfHzRx



— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 6, 2020











Ennio Morricone. You always know when it's a Morricone score, even before you see his name. With just a few notes he evokes images of a whole genre. There aren't any others like him. One of the titans is gone.



— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) July 6, 2020











Brilliant composer Ennio Morricone has passed away. A friend and collaborator, his talent was inestimable. I will miss him.



— John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 6, 2020











I'll never forget the way Ennio Morricone described music as “energy, space, and time.” It is, perhaps, the most concise and accurate description I’ve ever heard. We'll truly miss him. This is the Love Theme from "Cinema Paradiso." #EnnioMorricone pic.twitter.com/kpbkodhHrh



— Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) July 6, 2020







