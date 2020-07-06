Fox News ‘Regrets’ Cropping Trump Out of Photo With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Fox News on Monday said it regrets cropping Donald Trump out of a 20-year-old photo that included convicted sex offender Jeffrey Esptein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The cropped photo aired Sunday night during an “America’s News HQ” segment on Maxwell’s arrest.



The photo, taken in 2000 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, included Trump, his then-girlfriend and future first lady Melania Knauss, Epstein and Maxwell. Aside from his hand on Melania’s waist, Trump was completely cut out of the photo. You can view the uncropped version of the photo here.



In a statement on Monday, Fox News said, “On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during Fox News Channel’s ‘America’s News HQ’ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell. We regret the error.”



*Also Read:* Ghislaine Maxwell Declared Extreme Flight Risk, Government Demands Detainment



The caption for the original photo reads: “American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000.”



Maxwell was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning in New Hampshire. The charges were filed in the Southern District of New York.



The British socialite and Epstein confidante was arrested on charges that she conspired with the financier to sexually abuse minors, recruiting girls as young as 14. The indictment, reviewed by TheWrap and embedded below, specifically cited the years 1994 to 1997 as those when she “facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.”



Epstein died by suicide while in custody last year.



Trump has distanced himself from Epstein, but photos of the two interacting at several events have circulated.



