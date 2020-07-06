Watch ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s ‘Hamilton Polka’ Music Video Made From Mashed up Disney+ Footage (Video) Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Disney+ dropped the filmed version of “Hamilton” on July 3, giving people who had never had the means or opportunity to see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit a chance to finally be satisfied. It also gave “Weird Al” Yankovic the chance to further (lovingly) satirize the historical musical by taking footage from the Disney-owned streaming service and cutting it together to make an unofficial music video for “The Hamilton Polka.”



The 5-minute video, which you can view above, is set to the track Yankovic made in collaboration with Miranda in 2018 as a “Hamildrop,” one in a series of “Hamilton” covers and mashups Lin-Manuel has done with popular singers and fellow Broadway stars over the years.



As you can see, “Weird Al” took great care to match up “The Hamilton Polka” lyrics to the exact clips from the show where those lines are sung or, more often, rapped.



*Also Read:* 'Hamilton': Celebs Voice Mixed Reactions, From 'Magical' to 'Dangerously' Omits 'Realities of Slavery'



Yankovic posted the video to his YouTube page Saturday, writing: “Here’s a video for ‘The Hamilton Polka’ that I put together using clips from the new ‘Hamilton’ movie (which is streaming right now on Disney+)! Huge thanks to Lin-Manuel, Tommy Kail, and the rest of my Ham pals for creating the best thing ever.”



As Yankovic said, the filmed version of “Hamilton” is streaming now on Disney+.



Starting today, Hamilton will be available on Disney+. For those who wanted to see the production live here in Vegas, watching it on the streaming service is your best option since the show's run at the Smith Center this upcoming season has been cancelled.

