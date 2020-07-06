Nick Cordero Remembered by Zach Braff, Bradley Whitford and More: ‘This Is Just Crushing’ Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 19 hours ago )





As Bradley Whitford put it, “It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow.”



Here is just a small sprinkling of the tributes coming in.



*Also Read:* Nick Cordero, Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor, Dies at 41 of Coronavirus







We lost one of the great ones today. My Friend Nick Cordero has passed on. He was a great father, husband and an incredible talent. We all must do something to keep his memory alive. #nickcordero @iamNickCordero… https://t.co/v2E42jcQqo



— Chazz Palminteri (@chazzpalminteri) July 6, 2020











Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm.

I am so grateful for the time we had. “We’ll catch up some other time.” pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH



— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020











This just breaks my heart. #NickCordero was so talented and the love and faith of his wife was so inspiring.



Please pray for her and their one year old son and then listen to the great talent we lost: #OneOfTheGreatOnes ????https://t.co/ZqCpUAlaUF https://t.co/SQ4Dh0BjmA



— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 6, 2020











So sad to hear this. Every interaction I had with him was a loving one. #NickCordero https://t.co/mIiO47ZAvU



— Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) July 6, 2020











Horror. Love to the Cordero family. Please wear a mask. It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow. Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. https://t.co/GvGAuRaTGV



— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 6, 2020











RIP Nick Cordero ????????????

Sending love to Amanda and Elvis



— Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020











my ???? is broken over the loss of my friend Nick Cordero. As soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason: He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what… https://t.co/0JzrKsKto1 pic.twitter.com/dLYxdmp4vz



— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) July 6, 2020











????????????Amanda Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero,41 passed away this from COVID-19 complications. I’ve been following this story since the beginning (13 weeks)

Watching Amanda rally so hard with positivity, music and love always with a smile on her face. This is just crushing???????????? RIH pic.twitter.com/8Abdab7BGm



— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 6, 2020











I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero



— james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020











Link regarding Nick Cordero is no longer working so I have decided to delete post until more is revealed. I



— Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) July 5, 2020











This is beyond devastating. Sending love and light to his warrior wife Amanda, their baby boy Elvis, and all those who loved him and fought for him. #RIPNickCordero https://t.co/A7ynJPbvDZ



— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) July 6, 2020











We are so sad to loose our friend and Bronx Tale family member. He fought this virus with all his might. Our love and prayers to Nick's wife Amanda and his son Elvis. #RIP dear #NickCordero and keep everyone dancing! https://t.co/7O94hLgBRn



— jane rosenthal (@janetribeca) July 6, 2020











So heartbroken to hear this . All love & light & deepest condolences to @amandakloots & Elvis & family. Holding #NickCordero & his large circle of dear ones in my heart & highest thoughts.???????????????? https://t.co/ow6Qq47JxW



— Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) July 6, 2020







