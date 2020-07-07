|
Coronavirus updates: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive; ICE may deport foreign students; MLB's testing struggles
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she has tested positive. MLB teams are stopping workouts. New drug enters late-stage trials. Latest news.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Keisha Lance Bottoms Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, United States
We can't wait 'another minute' for change: Atlanta mayor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20Published
Who will Joe Biden pick as running mate?
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:11Published
Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
‘It’s Got to Stop’: Atlanta’s Mayor Decries a Surge of Violence as a Girl Is KilledSecoriea Turner, 8, was one of several children killed across the country over the holiday weekend. Her death has roiled Atlanta.
NYTimes.com
Residents react to police presence at shooting siteAtlanta residents are upset at heavy police presence where a 8-year-old girl was killed during a shooting over the weekend. The burned-out Wendy's has become a..
USATODAY.com
8-year-old Secoriea Turner killed near Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killedPolice say 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot while in a car with her mom and an adult friend near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed.
USATODAY.com
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
2020 MLB schedule: The 10 matchups, games and series we want to watch mostStarting with a clash of aces in Washington and going to the final weekend of the regular season, we've highlighted the best games on the 2020 MLB..
USATODAY.com
Nationals, Astros cancel workouts as COVID-19 testing failures affect at least four MLB teamsMLB's problems with COVID-19 testing evolved into a crisis Monday when the Nationals became at least the third team to cancel or postpone a workout.
USATODAY.com
MLB Cancels All-Star Game
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
To play or not to play: MLB players face tough decisions amid coronavirus surgeJust three days into Spring Training 2.0, several players openly wonder how the season can possibly work and whether they're crazy for even trying?
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this