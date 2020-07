Civil Aviation Minister says 'decision on the international flights will be taken in July Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with chief ministers and heads of 21 states and Union territories to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. During the..

Rugged Individualism: ICE To Deport International Students If Universities Shift Online The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has forced many universities to shift to online-only courses. CNN reports the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement has responded swiftly. ICE..

ICE: Foreign students must take in-person classes A new rule from ICE states that international students studying in the US must leave the country if colleges switch to online classes in the Fall. They say that students will only be able to stay if..

ICE: International students must leave US if universities only offer online classes this fall The Trump administration announced that international students will have to go home if the schools they attend only offer online classes this fall.

USATODAY.com 13 hours ago





ICE says international students must take in-person classes to remain in the US Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has announced that in order to remain in the country for the fall 2020...

The Verge 16 hours ago