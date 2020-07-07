Florida teen treated with hydroxychloroquine at home before dying of COVID-19, report says

COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone: UP Addl Chief Secy



In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 07, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone. "Health Department has completed more than 33,000 COVID helpdesk in coordination with different departments. Chief Minister has directed to make sure ample arrangement of ambulance in the state and also directed to test 30,000 people in a day. Chief Minister has also directed that patients admitted in COVID hospitals to talk to their relatives on phone so that their relatives may know their condition," said Awanish Awasthi.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970