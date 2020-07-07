Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares emergency, calls up National Guard troops after 8-year-old killed

Global  

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020
Georgia's governor on Monday declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation National Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta.
 
