Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI's Wray: China aims to be sole 'superpower'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
FBI Director Christopher Wray is detailing ongoing attempts by China to become the "world's only superpower." "The potential economic harm to American businesses and the economy as a whole almost defies calculation," Wray says. (July 7)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christopher A. Wray Christopher A. Wray 8th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

China represents 'greatest, long-term threat' to U.S. economic vitality -FBI [Video]

China represents 'greatest, long-term threat' to U.S. economic vitality -FBI

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday said that almost half of nearly 5,000 active FBI counter-intelligence cases now underway are related to China.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published
FBI's Wray to protesters: 'We in law enforcement hear you' [Video]

FBI's Wray to protesters: 'We in law enforcement hear you'

"We are not in any way trying to discourage peaceful protesters," FBI Director Christopher Wray told demonstrators on Thursday, more than a week after the death of George Floyd.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
FBI's top lawyer resigns amid Trump pressure [Video]

FBI's top lawyer resigns amid Trump pressure

The agency's top lawyer, Dana Boente, announced his resignation over the weekend as the agency faces scrutiny over its investigations of former staffers and supporters of President Donald Trump. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published
FBI phone probe links Florida shooter to al Qaeda [Video]

FBI phone probe links Florida shooter to al Qaeda

The FBI cracked the iPhone encryption of the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors in a December attack at a U.S. naval base in Florida and found evidence linking him to al Qaeda, Attorney General William Barr said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Former ‘Confidante,' Arrested on S*x Abuse Charges [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Former ‘Confidante,' Arrested on S*x Abuse Charges

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday. According to court documents, she's been charged by New York federal prosecutors with six counts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Prince Andrew under pressure after arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell

 Royal ‘bewildered’ after US attorney asks him to come forward following arrest of his friend over alleged sex crimes Pressure on Prince Andrew to speak to..
WorldNews

Tweets about this