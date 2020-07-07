Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Who Repeatedly Downplayed COVID-19 Threat, Tests Positive For Virus

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Who Repeatedly Downplayed COVID-19 Threat, Tests Positive For VirusBrazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He made the announcement himself on Brazilian television Tuesday, according to CNN and other outlets.

“Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me,” he said, per CNN.

*Also Read:* MSNBC's Scarborough: Historians Won't Have 'Any Questions' About Trump's Sinking Polls (Video)

Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed the virus’ threat, appearing in public without a face mask and social distancing. He has urged his country to get back to work and on Monday, according to CNN, assured supporters and residents his lungs were “clean” and he was being tested.

“I’ve done a lung screening, my lung is clean, OK? I went to do a Covid exam a while ago, but everything is okay,” he said at the time.

CNN, which maintains a presence in Brazil and was one of the networks to which Bolsonaro spoke about his positive result, reported Tuesday he’s been tested four times in four months. CNN also reported that Tuesday morning, the president’s office said he was being treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as he awaited his test results.

Observers reacted on Twitter.

“Perhaps ignoring a pandemic is not the best way to stay safe from it,” wrote Daily Beast editor at large Molly Jong-Fast.

“Shocking,” quipped The Young Turks’ Emma Vigeland.



BREAKING: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for #COVID19.

More on this breaking story here: https://t.co/EzJCOdtNZz pic.twitter.com/eUGYbfRlGx

— SkyNews (@SkyNews) July 7, 2020



More to come…

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Trump Contradicts White House Defense He Was Joking About Rolling Back Coronavirus Tests: 'I Don't Kid' (Video)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Rips Trump Over His Request to Slow Coronavirus Testing: A Pandemic 'Doesn't Care About Your Politics' (Video)

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Rails at 'Mr. Tough Guy' Gov Cuomo for Considering More Coronavirus Protections (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:33

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying and dismissing guidelines to stop the spread of the illness.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brazil is the only country in the world behind the U.S. in the number of coronavirus cases and now it’s President, who has downplayed the pandemic, tested positive. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus. Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is one of the largest in the world,...
WorldNews

After playing down coronavirus threat, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro tests positive

 Jair Bolsonaro has long criticized or even outright flaunted restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus. Now Brazil's president has tested positive...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this