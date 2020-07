Trump-Loving California Couple Charged With Hate Crime For Brazen Vandalism Of Black Lives Matter Mural Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

David Nelson, 53, and Nicole Anderson, 42, are each facing three misdemeanor charges in connection with the July 4 defacement of a BLM mural painted in front of a California courthouse.



