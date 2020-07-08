Global  

Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Ms. Duckworth, an Illinois senator who is Thai-American and lost both legs fighting in Iraq, has been the target of two nights of attacks from the Fox News host; some were amplified by President Trump.
Sen. Duckworth, who lost both legs in the Iraq War, hits back at Tucker Carlson for suggesting she hates America

 Duckworth who lost both legs in a 2004 helicopter crash, hit back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson by asking if he wanted to "walk a mile in my legs."
Sen. Duckworth says she will block over 1,100 military promotions until Pentagon protects impeachment witness Vindman

 "It is about protecting a merit-based system from political corruption and unlawful retaliation," Sen. Tammy Duckworth said.
Tammy Duckworth is a war hero and the best vice president for Joe Biden in 2020

 This combat pilot gave America the highest form of service and nearly the highest form of sacrifice. We need her grit to steer us safely through crisis.
U.S. Senator to block military promotions until assurances on former White House aide

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator..
Trump breaks with Fauci: US in 'good place' in fight against virus

 President Trump broke with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday by saying the U.S. is in a “good place” in its fight against the..
WorldNews

US notifies UN of withdrawal from WHO

 Washington: The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won't..
WorldNews

In New Book, Trump’s Niece Describes Him as Still a Child, Seeking Attention

 The release of Mary L. Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough” has been widely anticipated.
NYTimes.com

Trump says Kanye West White House bid ‘interesting’

 US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that rapper Kanye West's declaration that he is running for president was "very interesting." The post Trump says Kanye..
WorldNews

Former Michigan State star Andre Rison claims assistant Buck Nystrom hit him before game

 Former Michigan State WR Andre Rison alleges he was slapped by Buck Nystrom in the locker room before taking the field at Illinois on Oct. 18, 1986.
USATODAY.com

A black bear named Bruno has traveled 400 miles in search of a mate. And he's gained quite a following.

 Bruno the bear's summer walkabout has taken him from Wisconsin to Illinois, likely in search of a mate.
 
USATODAY.com

City That Once Guided a Nation Now Shows Its Cracks

 Peoria, Ill., was a place where marketers and politicians honed their messages. The pandemic and protests have made clear the sharply different realities of its..
NYTimes.com

