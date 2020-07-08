Tammy Duckworth Confronts Nativist Smears From Tucker Carlson

Kennedy Predicts Doom In Biden Is Elected



On Monday, Sen. John Kennedy issued a grave warning to Americans if Joe Biden is elected president in November. Kennedy appeared on the Fox News show Hannity. “The vice president says he will transform America. He will and the American people will pay a fearsome price." Kennedy said that Biden’s foreign policy is “hugs and hot cocoa” for America’s enemies. “Build a fallout shelter. You’ll need it. Weakness invites the wolves.”

