Mary Kay Letourneau, ex-teacher convicted of child rape and who married ex-student, dies

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau married after she finished her prison sentence for child rape in their case. She'd been his sixth-grade teacher.
 
