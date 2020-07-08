|
Mary Kay Letourneau, ex-teacher convicted of child rape and who married ex-student, dies
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau married after she finished her prison sentence for child rape in their case. She'd been his sixth-grade teacher.
