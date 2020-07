You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with the Trump administration in its effort to allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Supreme Court Undercuts Access To Birth Control Under Obamacare The opinion upheld a Trump administration rule that significantly cut back on the Affordable Care Act requirement that insurers provide free birth control...

NPR 2 hours ago



Supreme Court Lets Employers Opt Out of Providing Free Birth Control The justices upheld regulations from the Trump administration that allowed employers with religious objections to decline to provide contraception coverage.

NYTimes.com 1 hour ago





Tweets about this