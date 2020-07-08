Global  

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the US top 3 million

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has surpassed 3 million on Wednesday.
 The number of reported coronavirus cases nationwide is rapidly approaching 3 million. Despite those numbers, President Trump is praising US efforts.

