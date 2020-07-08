|
Ohio lawmaker asks residents to 'STOP GETTING TESTED!' for COVID-19 despite state guidance
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
On Tuesday, Rep. Vitale took to Facebook to write: "This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested. STOP GETTING TESTED!"
