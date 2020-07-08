Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio lawmaker asks residents to 'STOP GETTING TESTED!' for COVID-19 despite state guidance

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
On Tuesday, Rep. Vitale took to Facebook to write: "This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested. STOP GETTING TESTED!"
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ohio Ohio State in the northeastern United States

'Egregious conduct': Ohio sheriff's deputy kicked jail inmate in the head with his work boot, video shows

 "Video from the Justice Center shows Franklin immediately kicking Ballachino one time in the head," said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
USATODAY.com

Christopher Columbus statue removed from Columbus City Hall

 The large statue, which sat in front of City Hall in Ohio's capital for 65 years, "will be placed in safekeeping at a secure city facility."
USATODAY.com

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sunak: The cost of inaction would’ve been far higher [Video]

Sunak: The cost of inaction would’ve been far higher

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the cost of inaction in the wake of the financial crisis brought on by the corona virus would be far higher. The chancellor’s comments come as he spent the afternoon at Wagamama’s on London’s South Bank. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
IFS: To a certain extent the government is ‘powerless’ [Video]

IFS: To a certain extent the government is ‘powerless’

IFS Director Paul Johnson has said despite the new schemes announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak the government is powerless to a certain extent. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

FBI investigating alleged racist attack at Indiana lake after widely shared Facebook video

 The FBI said agents are investigating Vauhxx Booker's report that white men held him while someone said  "get a noose" Saturday night.
 
USATODAY.com
Crane crashes into homes in east London [Video]

Crane crashes into homes in east London

Several people have been injured after a crane has collapsed into a string of houses in Bow, east London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this