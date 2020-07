Covid update: Infosys flies staff back from US; 1 crore Chinese give exam



From over 1 crore Chinese students giving university entrance exams, to India's recovery rate reaching 61.13% - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The process for clinical.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16 Published 3 hours ago

Accountability Might Be an Issue as Data Shows 500,000 Businesses Retained No Jobs Yet Received PPP Loans



The pandemic’s threat to the economy saw the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program put in place to keep workers employed, but data shows half a million businesses retained no jobs despite.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:24 Published 3 hours ago