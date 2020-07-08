Orange County remains battleground against California's coronavirus mask orders
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () As coronavirus cases continue to rise in California, Orange County remains defiant against the state’s orders to wear a mask, raising questions as to how far officials are willing to go to enforce the measure.
