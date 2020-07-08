Orange County remains battleground against California's coronavirus mask orders

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources St. Lucie County mandates masks in public places



Starting on Wednesday, everyone must wear face coverings in public places in St. Lucie County. Under an emergency order issued on Monday, face coverings must be worn inside all public buildings,.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:36 Published 7 hours ago Is your mask effective? Here's a simple way to find out



Face masks are required in public places in Nevada, but not all masks work the same. 13 Action News Reporter Marissa Kynaston has a simple way you can find out if your mask is effective. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:29 Published 11 hours ago County Orders Continued Closure Of Los Angeles Apparel's DTLA Factory After Coronavirus Outbreak



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Friday that it was ordering the continued closure of Los Angeles Apparels' downtown facility after a coronavirus outbreak. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:30 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this