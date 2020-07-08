Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () "We simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk," the Ivy League Council of Presidents said.
This Day in History: Major League Baseball’s First All-Star Game Is Held July 6, 1933 Hailed as "The Game of the Century," it took place at Comiskey Park in Chicago. For the first time in MLB history, the best players from each division would compete on the same team. MLB took a hard hit during the...
Premier League clubs are set for a loss of £1billion in revenue in their 2019-20 accounts due to the coronavirus pandemic, financial services firm Deloitte has predicted. Deloitte says the top-flight..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published