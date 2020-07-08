Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago This Day in History: Major League Baseball’s First All-Star Game Is Held 01:04 This Day in History: Major League Baseball’s First All-Star Game Is Held July 6, 1933 Hailed as "The Game of the Century," it took place at Comiskey Park in Chicago. For the first time in MLB history, the best players from each division would compete on the same team. MLB took a hard hit during the...