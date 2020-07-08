Global  

Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

CBS News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
"We simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk," the Ivy League Council of Presidents said.
