Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Funeral Of Rayshard Brooks



Family attorney Christ Stewart said Tyler Perry offered to pay the funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer after receiving a call that he fell asleep.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on June 15, 2020

Tensions between Atlanta citizens and police laid bare in video that shows Wendy's on fire after black man is shot dead by polic



After Rayshard Brooks, a black man shot dead by police, a Wendy's restaurant was burned down and police clash with protesters. Footage shows tear gas being deployed on Saturday night (June 13) when.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:33 Published on June 15, 2020