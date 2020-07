US Election 2020: Guardrails on Mail-In Ballots is the Last Line of Defense Against Electoral Fraud Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

There will be alternatives like casting a vote from the home. This system might come in handy during the pandemic to make voting easier. There will be alternatives like casting a vote from the home. This system might come in handy during the pandemic to make voting easier. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this