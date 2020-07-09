Global  

First Woman Joins Green Berets After Graduating Special Forces Training

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The soldier’s graduation is a landmark moment for the Army, as the Special Forces were one of the last Army assignments without any women.
