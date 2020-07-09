First Woman Joins Green Berets After Graduating Special Forces Training

Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by Trump



Former White House aide Alexander Vindman, a key figure in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday he was retiring from the Army after what his attorney described as a "campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation" by the president. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

