Top Manhattan Prosecutor Ousted by Trump Details Firing
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Geoffrey S. Berman told House investigators about a tense meeting in a luxury hotel room in which Attorney General William P. Barr pressured him to resign and he refused.
