Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top Manhattan Prosecutor Ousted by Trump Details Firing

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Geoffrey S. Berman told House investigators about a tense meeting in a luxury hotel room in which Attorney General William P. Barr pressured him to resign and he refused.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manhattan Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States

Amy Cooper, white woman who called police on Black bird watcher in NYC, has been charged

 Cooper is facing a misdemeanor charge of filing a false report, Manhattan's district attorney announced Monday.
USATODAY.com

Amy Cooper, white woman who called police on Black bird watcher in NYC, charged

 Cooper is facing a misdemeanor charge of filing a false report, Manhattan's district attorney announced Monday.
 
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter mural painted outside NY courts

 Teams of painters and artists gathered for a second day on Thursday to paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the middle of a street that passes federal buildings..
USATODAY.com

U.S. Attorney Ousted by Barr Will Testify Privately Before Congress

 The interview with Geoffrey S. Berman, the former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, is part of Democrats’ inquiry into potential Justice Department..
NYTimes.com

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Geoffrey Berman to testify before House Judiciary Committee on circumstances of his firing

 Geoffrey Berman was fired by the president last month following an extraordinary and highly public clash with Attorney General William Barr.
USATODAY.com

Attorney General Barr shouldn't make unfounded claims about the dangers of mail-in voting.

 The one thing most likely to undercut public confidence in the integrity of the ballot is the false narrative being peddled by the attorney general.
USATODAY.com
Barr forms panel on 'anti-government extremism' [Video]

Barr forms panel on 'anti-government extremism'

[NFA] Attorney General William Barr on Friday ordered the establishment of a task force to counter what he called "anti-government extremists" committing violence as protests against police brutality convulse the United States. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published

What are the CDC school guidelines Trump wants changed amid COVID-19? These are the highlights.

 President Donald Trump and other White House officials say the CDC guidance for schools is too strict. Here's what's in their documents.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi [Video]

Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi

During her weekly press briefing on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Supreme Court ruling allowing various financial records of the President to be turned over to a grand jury as part of a criminal investigation as"not good news" for Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House

 The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's tax and financial records from his accounting firm and major lenders, meaning voters..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news [Video]

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Roger Stone prosecutor set to testify [Video]

Roger Stone prosecutor set to testify

The justice department is under fire, accused of giving a more lenient sentence to Roger Stone. Stone is President Trump's longtime friend who was convicted of lying to Congress.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem [Video]

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem

U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer but the effort would be..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Pelosi says Supreme Court rulings on tax returns 'not good news' for Trump

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress will continue to press for President Trump's financial records in lower courts.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteWorldNewsHaaretz

White House Rebuked Claims Trying to Smear Trump's Reputation in Controversial Tell-All Book by Mary Trump

White House Rebuked Claims Trying to Smear Trump's Reputation in Controversial Tell-All Book by Mary Trump Officials from the White House have criticized the claims that Mary Trump, President Trump's niece, wrote in her tell-all book of the US leader's alleged...
HNGN

House to interview fired New York prosecutor probing Donald Trump allies

House to interview fired New York prosecutor probing Donald Trump allies WASHINGTON: The ousted US attorney who was leading investigations into President 's allies is set to appear before the house judiciary committee for a private...
WorldNews Also reported by •Haaretz

Tweets about this

punkycatsnake

Lynx RT @BLaw: BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds a New York grand jury subpoena for Trump’s tax returns and other financial records, rejecting his… 5 seconds ago

KRNV

KRNV The Supreme Court upheld the Manhattan district attorney's demand for President Donald Trump's tax returns, but kep… https://t.co/Mrecy652NO 5 seconds ago

MellySirFromOz

Melly Sir From Oz RT @eugenegu: @realDonaldTrump The House subpoenaed Trump’s hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels for not talking about his mushroom. Congr… 6 seconds ago

dazzle_eyes

DazzleEyes RT @AnaKasparian: Supreme Court says Manhattan prosecutor may see Trump’s personal financial records! https://t.co/icO6TVWn8o 7 seconds ago

thepichead

Pichead RT @renato_mariotti: THREAD: What do today's Supreme Court decisions about Trump's tax returns mean? 7 seconds ago

kathyhughes65ya

GreenEyedLady RT @SenWarren: The Supreme Court reaffirmed today what everyone but Donald Trump already knew: nobody is above the law – not even the Presi… 8 seconds ago

JoeKnowsBasebal

Joe D. RT @GeneralDilley: I want to see President Trump's tax returns... And every previous President, government official and Supreme Court Just… 8 seconds ago

TheTybeeTimes

The Tybee Times RT @American1299: Supreme Court hands Trump win, blocks Congress from getting his tax returns for now. The rulings came on the final day of… 10 seconds ago