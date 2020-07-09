'Black Lives Matter' mural painted at Trump Tower

Global  

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Large yellow letters spelling the words 'Black Lives Matter' have found a brand-new home, and this time it's New York City's 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower. (July 9)
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Newest BLM Mural Underway Outside Trump Tower

Newest BLM Mural Underway Outside Trump Tower 02:46

 Artists have begun painting a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue between 56 and 57th streets - right in front of Trump Tower. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has a live report.

Trump Tower Trump Tower Skyscraper in Manhattan, New York

Black Lives Matter painted outside Trump Tower in New York

 The mural was painted on Fifth Avenue and others are planned for each of New York's five boroughs.
BBC News

New York City starts painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower

 The planned mural had provoked the ire of President Donald Trump, who slammed the mural on Twitter earlier this month as a "symbol of hate"
USATODAY.com

Trump calls proposed Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower 'a symbol of hate'

 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said painting Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue is designed in part to send a message to President Trump.
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Fifth Avenue Fifth Avenue North-south avenue in Manhattan, New York, known for upscale shops

Black Lives Matter denigrating NY luxury avenue, Trump says rapping police defunding

 US President Donald Trump has slammed a plan to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in New York City, calling it a symbol of hate. In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump..
WorldNews

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

