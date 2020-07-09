Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison Thursday, weeks after his early release to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
