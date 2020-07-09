Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Denver Post Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison Thursday, weeks after his early release to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Michael Cohen Back In Custody Over Home Confinement Rules

Michael Cohen Back In Custody Over Home Confinement Rules 00:27

 President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has been taken back into federal custody.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

R. Kelly to face anonymous jurors? [Video]

R. Kelly to face anonymous jurors?

R. Kelly to face anonymous jurors? A request has been submitted for the jurors in R. Kelly's trial to be anonymous. Federal prosecutors have filed legal documents in New York requesting the jury in the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:38Published
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Flynn Case [Video]

Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Flynn Case

A federal appeals court has ordered the dismissal of the criminal case agains Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security advisor.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

 NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison, weeks after his early release to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphTIMEUSATODAY.comNPRJerusalem PostIndependentJapan TodayNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

DP3845

Dennis Powell, Jr. RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen is back in custody less than 2 months after being released from… 4 seconds ago

MidwestGMa

MidwestGMa RT @keithboykin: Seems like a good time to remind everyone that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, campaign chair Paul Manafort and friend Roger… 6 seconds ago

DoNotTrustTrump

Trump:Lunatic.Psychopath. Dickhead. RT @rebeccaballhaus: Michael Cohen went to the courthouse today expecting to sign papers for home confinement and to pick up his ankle brac… 13 seconds ago

Nuttyroni

Nuttyroni | BLM RT @nprpolitics: NEW: President Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been taken back into federal custody for refusing the co… 36 seconds ago

helenaddy

Helen Cromwell RT @TheRoot: Michael Cohen was taken back into custody for being a dumbass and violating his early release from prison after he was spotted… 40 seconds ago

ConnorBehrens

Connor Behrens RT @AP: President Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, is back in federal prison, weeks after early release because of… 49 seconds ago

TheRealKerryG

Kerry Glover RT @Tom_Winter: STORY: Law enforcement officials said Cohen refused to sign documents prohibiting him from interacting with the media or wr… 1 minute ago

50smag

PEARL RT @TIME: Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen sent back to federal prison after flouting home-sentencing rules https://t.co/lSYvVi6JbZ 1 minute ago