In ‘Buy American’ Speech, Biden Challenges Trump on the Economy

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Joseph R. Biden Jr. laid out a populist economic vision with the tagline “Build Back Better,” part of an effort to confront President Trump on his strongest issue in polling.
Video credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan

Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan 02:03

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday proposed boosting manufacturing and innovation by spending $700 billion in his first four-year term to procure more American-made goods, and invest in research and development.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign [Video]

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Trump on Releasing His Tax Returns: From ‘Absolutely’ to ‘Political Prosecution’

 The Supreme Court’s decision adds another twist in a yearslong debate over whether the president should release his tax returns.
NYTimes.com

A Conservative Court and Trump’s Own Appointees Declare Their Independence

 The Supreme Court’s dismissal of President Trump’s claims of immunity was a reminder that institutional prerogatives still matter in Washington, even in a..
NYTimes.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci says extreme partisanship has made it harder for US to respond to coronavirus

 Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to disagree with President Donald Trump's assessment that the United States is in a "good place" with the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Gives Donald Trump A Reality Check [Video]

Joe Biden Gives Donald Trump A Reality Check

During a speech, Joe Biden called out Trump for his lackluster response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published
Trump has 'surrendered' in coronavirus fight: Biden [Video]

Trump has 'surrendered' in coronavirus fight: Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed President Trump Tuesday over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and how he's responded to reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:40Published
Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan [Video]

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

