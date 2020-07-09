|
In ‘Buy American’ Speech, Biden Challenges Trump on the Economy
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Joseph R. Biden Jr. laid out a populist economic vision with the tagline “Build Back Better,” part of an effort to confront President Trump on his strongest issue in polling.
