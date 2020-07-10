Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch voted against Trump in tax records case

CBS News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
President Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court and claimed that he is being treated unfairly after losing a landmark ruling about his taxes — even though the two justices he appointed, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, voted against him. Ben Tracy reports. (Photos courtesy: Christopher Sadowski)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records 01:18

 Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday. Vance is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump's financial and business dealings and can now obtain his...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records [Video]

US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records

President Donald Trump’s attorney tried to justify his bid to block Democratic-led congressional committees. According to Reuters, they are trying to prevent them from getting access to Trump’s..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this