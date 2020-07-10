Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch voted against Trump in tax records case
Friday, 10 July 2020 () President Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court and claimed that he is being treated unfairly after losing a landmark ruling about his taxes — even though the two justices he appointed, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, voted against him. Ben Tracy reports. (Photos courtesy: Christopher Sadowski)
Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday. Vance is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump's financial and business dealings and can now obtain his...