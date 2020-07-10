Mail Carrier in West Virginia Pleads Guilty to Attempted Election Fraud

Polls Show Conservative Americans Are Tired of Protests



Since June 1st America has been consumed with anti-racism protests. Now, over a month later, the protests show no signs of slowing down. Yahoo! reports a new Monmouth poll shows conservative Americans are now growing tired of the protests. Close to 4 in 10 Republicans told Monmouth researchers at the start of last month that protesters’ anger was justified. That number fell by more than half in the new poll, with just 15% of Republicans saying so.

