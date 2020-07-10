|
Mail Carrier in West Virginia Pleads Guilty to Attempted Election Fraud
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Five mail-in ballot requests were altered from Democrat to Republican, federal prosectors in West Virginia said.
