You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Video: Heat index could hit triple digits over next two days



A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:39 Published 15 hours ago Heat advisory in effect for Saturday



*** A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 pm through 8 pm. Heat index values across Southern Wisconsin during this time will range from 100-105°.*** Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:37 Published 22 hours ago Chicago Weather: Heat Advisory In Effect; Temperatures Will Feel Like 105



A heat advisory is in effect in the Chicago area from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday. The high will be in the mid 90s with a heat index near 105. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:17 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this