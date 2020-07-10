Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyond the Milky Way, a Galactic Wall

NYTimes.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Astronomers have discovered a vast assemblage of galaxies hidden behind our own, in the “zone of avoidance.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Milky Way Milky Way Spiral galaxy containing our Solar System

Astronomers find youngest known magnetar [Video]

Astronomers find youngest known magnetar

Astronomers at NASA and the ESA have discovered a star in the constellation Sagittarius that is the youngest known magnetar ever recorded.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me    Duration: 01:19Published
The truth is out there: The Milky Way could be home to 36 alien civilisations, say scientists [Video]

The truth is out there: The Milky Way could be home to 36 alien civilisations, say scientists

Scientists calculate there could be three dozen intelligent civilisations in our galaxy capable of communicating with us.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:00Published
Astronomers say fast radio burst detected in the Milky Way produced by highly magnetized star [Video]

Astronomers say fast radio burst detected in the Milky Way produced by highly magnetized star

The first fast radio burst to be discovered in the Milky Way has been traced back to a magnetar known as SGR 1935+2154 located 32,616 light-years away from Earth, astronomers researching the phenomena told Nature magazine.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me    Duration: 01:34Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What the Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxy Collision Will Look Like [Video]

What the Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxy Collision Will Look Like

Thanks to NASA, we can see what this inevitable clash means for Earth’s night sky.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:10Published
Milky Way timelapse reveals a heavenly sight over Tasmania [Video]

Milky Way timelapse reveals a heavenly sight over Tasmania

It's hard not to be star-struck by this video. A beautiful timelapse of the Milky Way was filmed by Fergus Gregory in Bonnie Beach, Tasmania. Australia's island state is known as one of the places on..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:31Published
Trippy NASA Video Shows 500 Years of Milky Way’s Cosmic Evolution [Video]

Trippy NASA Video Shows 500 Years of Milky Way’s Cosmic Evolution

The wild NASA simulation shows 500 years of cosmic evolution around our galaxy’s supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* in a virtual reality environment.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Astronomers discover huge galactic wall hidden behind Milky Way

 Scientists have discovered a celestial structure made of galaxies more than 1.4 billion light-years long and 600 million deep in the skies over the South Pole...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this