Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer slams federal charges against her as 'meritless'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell And Her High-Profile Defender Share One Uncomfortable Situation



Media heiress Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested this week, and faces multiple felony charges connected to Jeffrey Epstein and sex trafficking girls. However, Newser reports she has at least one.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 6 days ago Ghislaine Maxwell 'created' Jeffrey Epstein



The lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims claims Ghislaine Maxwell was an "integral part of the grooming process". Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:31 Published 1 week ago Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest "just the beginning"



American attorney Gloria Allred says the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite with ties to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on charges of sex trafficking and perjury is "just the beginning of.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:27 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this