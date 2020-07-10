Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer slams federal charges against her as 'meritless'
Friday, 10 July 2020 () An attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of disgraced sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, claimed in a court filing Thursday night that the federal indictment against the British socialite on perjury and sex crimes against minors is "meritless."
Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as...