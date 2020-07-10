Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer slams federal charges against her as 'meritless'

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
An attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of disgraced sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, claimed in a court filing Thursday night that the federal indictment against the British socialite on perjury and sex crimes against minors is "meritless."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine 00:34

 Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell And Her High-Profile Defender Share One Uncomfortable Situation [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell And Her High-Profile Defender Share One Uncomfortable Situation

Media heiress Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested this week, and faces multiple felony charges connected to Jeffrey Epstein and sex trafficking girls. However, Newser reports she has at least one..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Ghislaine Maxwell 'created' Jeffrey Epstein [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell 'created' Jeffrey Epstein

The lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims claims Ghislaine Maxwell was an "integral part of the grooming process".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:31Published
Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest "just the beginning" [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest "just the beginning"

American attorney Gloria Allred says the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite with ties to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on charges of sex trafficking and perjury is "just the beginning of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:27Published

Tweets about this