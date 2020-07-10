Global  
 

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off After Its President Praises Trump

NYTimes.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump,” Bob Unanue said on Thursday at the White House. Critics said they would no longer use his products.
News video: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods Grow

Calls To Boycott Goya Foods Grow 01:36

 Calls to boycott Goya Foods grow after its CEO praised President Donald Trump.

