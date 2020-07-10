Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Had A ‘Relationship’ With Singer August Alsina During Separation From Will Smith

Video credit: Wochit - Published 57 minutes ago Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina 00:35 Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk—which Pinkett Smith teased on Twitter last week but didn't...