Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Had A ‘Relationship’ With Singer August Alsina During Separation From Will Smith

Daily Caller Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Alsina previously claimed, Will gave the relationship his 'blessing,' something the actor denied
 Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk—which Pinkett Smith teased on Twitter last week but didn't...

