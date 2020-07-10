Global  
 

Tropical Storm brings heavy rain to US Northeast

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding. (July 10)
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Fay rocks small Pennsylvania town

Tropical Storm Fay rocks small Pennsylvania town

 Tropical Storm Fay rocks Brookhaven, Pennsylvania with heavy rains and strong winds on Friday (June 10).

Hurricane fallout creates financial ruin for Puerto Rico's seniors with reverse mortgages

 Reverse mortgages are failing at nearly double the U.S. national average in Puerto Rico, a problem magnified by natural disasters.
USATODAY.com
Cyclone Nisarga: Depression intensifies over east-central Arabian sea [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: Depression intensifies over east-central Arabian sea

Depression has intensified into deep depression over east-central Arabian sea. It is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. While speaking to media on cyclone Nisarga, a scientist of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Naga Ratna said, "The present weather conditions indicate that depression lies over east central and its adjoining areas of south east Arabian Sea and the system is moving northwards." "It is lying over 360 km south west of Panjim, 670 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 900 km of south-southwest of Surat," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fay on the Eastern Shore [Video]

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fay on the Eastern Shore

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fay on the Eastern Shore

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:40Published
NBC 26 Weather Forecast [Video]

NBC 26 Weather Forecast

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, overnight lows in the lower 60s. Saturday, Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 80s. We may see a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. ..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:53Published
Tropical Storm Fay brings drenching rainfall to New Jersey [Video]

Tropical Storm Fay brings drenching rainfall to New Jersey

Freshly formed Tropical Storm Fay brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of New Jersey on Friday as it swept across the heavily populated northeastern United States.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

