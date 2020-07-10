Tropical Storm brings heavy rain to US Northeast

Cyclone Nisarga: Depression intensifies over east-central Arabian sea



Depression has intensified into deep depression over east-central Arabian sea. It is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. While speaking to media on cyclone Nisarga, a scientist of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Naga Ratna said, "The present weather conditions indicate that depression lies over east central and its adjoining areas of south east Arabian Sea and the system is moving northwards." "It is lying over 360 km south west of Panjim, 670 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 900 km of south-southwest of Surat," she added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published on January 1, 1970