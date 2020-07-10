|
Tropical Storm brings heavy rain to US Northeast
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding. (July 10)
|
|
|
|
