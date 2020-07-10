Army to have independent probe of solider's death

Researchers Hoping For A Coronavirus Vaccine By The End Of 2020



A COVID-19 vaccine may be available to a portion of the U.S. in limited supplies by this winter. A U.S. Army vaccine researcher said it's possible a coronavirus vaccine could be available by the end of the year. "it's reasonable to expect that there will be some form of a vaccine that could be available at some level, to a certain population, by the end of the year.” Colonel Wendy Sammons-Jackson Director of the U.S. Military Infectious Disease Research Program Researchers told Reuters the U.S.

