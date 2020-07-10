Global  
 

Army to have independent probe of solider's death

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Army to have independent probe of solider's deathTexas Rep. Sylvia Garcia and the League of United Latin American Citizens said that the U.S. Army supports a call for the Department of Defense's Inspector General to conduct a independent investigation into the murder of Vanessa Guillén. (July 10)
 
