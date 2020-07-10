|
Army to have independent probe of solider's death
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia and the League of United Latin American Citizens said that the U.S. Army supports a call for the Department of Defense's Inspector General to conduct a independent investigation into the murder of Vanessa Guillén. (July 10)
