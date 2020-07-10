|
|
|
Analysis: Catholic Church wins $1.4B in virus aid
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid. (July 10)
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
AP: After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed...
Seattle Times
|
5 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. CATHOLIC CHURCH WON $1.4 BILLION IN VIRUS AID Millions...
Seattle Times
Tweets about this
|