Trump commutes prison sentence of associate Roger Stone

FT.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Political operative was due to go to jail on Tuesday for lying to Congress and witness tampering
 In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators. Stone is set to go to prison this month. Trump is widely expected to pardon or commute Stone's...

The justice department is under fire, accused of giving a more lenient sentence to Roger Stone. Stone is President Trump's longtime friend who was convicted of lying to Congress.

Roger Stone, the former Trump political adviser and operative, was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a proceeding. President Trump has argued Stone was a victim of a..

Roger Stone reportedly has until the end of June to surrender himself and begin his forty-month prison sentence.

 Roger Stone told The Associated Press that U.S. President Donald Trump called to say he would commute his prison sentence in Russia probe. Reuters also reported...
CBC.ca

 Days before Trump confidant Roger Stone was to report to prison, the US president commuted his sentence. Stone had been sentenced for lying to Congress, witness...
Deutsche Welle

 President Trump is expected to announce that he will commute Roger Stone’s sentence, just days before the longtime political operative is slated to report to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •The AgeIndependent

