"Glee" actress Naya Rivera presumed dead, divers search for body

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 9 hours ago Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera 00:43 Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son told police he watched her disappear beneath the water at the California lake she is feared to have drowned at, an officer has said.Police told the PA news agency that Josey Hollis, who is safe and well, observed his mother disappear under the waves during their...