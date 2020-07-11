Global  
 

"Glee" actress Naya Rivera presumed dead, divers search for body

CBS News Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after disappearing Wednesday, while her young son was found floating alone on a lake aboard their rental boat. Divers will return to the area Saturday morning about 50 miles north of Los Angeles to resume their recovery search for the "Glee" star. Jonathan Vigliotti reports on the developing investigation.
News video: Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera

Search continues for missing Glee actress Naya Rivera 00:43

 Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son told police he watched her disappear beneath the water at the California lake she is feared to have drowned at, an officer has said.Police told the PA news agency that Josey Hollis, who is safe and well, observed his mother disappear under the waves during their...

