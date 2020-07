Looking back at Hamilton and Burr's duel, 216 years later Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

The life of founding father Alexander Hamilton was cut short 216 years ago on Saturday, July 11, in Weehawken, New Jersey. The duel in which then-Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded Hamilton gained increased attention after Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit "Hamilton." Jeff Glor takes a look at the event that ended a long-held political grudge. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ryan Jay Reviews Hamilton!



There are probably very few people who have never heard of the popular American musical “Hamilton” by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Broadway show was an absolute sensation several years back, and now.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:39 Published 1 week ago Lin-Manuel Miranda's Non-Stop Work Ethic Made 'Hamilton'



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Lin-Manuel Miranda rose to fame for his Broadway musical, "Hamilton." More than five years after its 2015 debut, a filmed version with the original Broadway cast will.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this