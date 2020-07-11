How a former Texas truck driver founded a booming baking business Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Texas baker Mark Linen studied fine arts with dreams of becoming a marketing director, but when his career in graphic design stalled, he pivoted to truck driving to pay the bills. After founding Brotha Bakes, Linen now bakes and ships hundreds of jars packed with his signature cakes, inspired by delicious childhood memories. He speaks to Michelle Miller about discovering his passion, how his business is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and his dreams for the future. 👓 View full article

