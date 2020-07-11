Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In Commuting Stone’s Sentence, Trump Goes Where Nixon Was Not Willing

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Senator Mitt Romney called the commutation an act of “unprecedented, historic corruption.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mitt Romney Mitt Romney American politician

Mitt Romney Marches in Washington DC Protest [Video]

Mitt Romney Marches in Washington DC Protest

On Sunday, Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined a group of protestors marching through Washington DC.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election [Video]

Murkowski 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling to decide whether she can support President Donald Trump's re-election bid, saying criticism of Trump's response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang true. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:27Published
Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor' [Video]

Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor'

President Donald Trump said the U.S. leading the world in coronavirus cases is “a badge of honor.” He said the high number of cases is proof the U.S. is testing more people than other countries. According to Business Insider, he doesn’t think the cases indicate a failure to contain the virus. Democrats don’t agree with Trump and see the numbers as “a complete failure of leadership.” Sen. Mitt Romney said the administration’s record on coronavirus testing was “nothing to celebrate whatsoever.”

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Mitt Romney Criticizes Trump's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Mitt Romney Criticizes Trump's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Sen. Mitt Romney criticized Donald Trump’s administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also accused a Health and Human Services official of announcing misleading information to the public. Adm. Brett Giroir said the U.S. tested twice the number of people per capita than South Korea has. According to Business Insider, South Korea has a more controlled outbreak and fewer infections happening every day. Romney said: "I find our testing record nothing to celebrate whatsoever.”

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Related videos from verified sources

How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence? [Video]

How Did Trump Decide To Commute Stone's Sentence?

President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Stone was convicted of crimes that included lying to Congress. Prosecutors said Stone lied to protect the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence [Video]

Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence

Former Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone said he's "confident" he can win an appeal after the President commuted his prison sentence for obstructing a probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
President Trump Commutes Longtime Friend Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence [Video]

President Trump Commutes Longtime Friend Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence

The move came Saturday, just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends

Roger Stone: Trump proves his love for 'law and order' doesn't apply to friends The law and order president has decided that a convicted criminal should not go to prison. It may be mere coincidence that Roger Stone is an old friend and...
WorldNews


Tweets about this