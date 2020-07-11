In Commuting Stone’s Sentence, Trump Goes Where Nixon Was Not Willing

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling to decide whether she can support President Donald Trump's re-election bid, saying criticism of Trump's response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang true. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
President Donald Trump said the U.S. leading the world in coronavirus cases is “a badge of honor.” He said the high number of cases is proof the U.S. is testing more people than other countries. According to Business Insider, he doesn’t think the cases indicate a failure to contain the virus. Democrats don’t agree with Trump and see the numbers as “a complete failure of leadership.” Sen. Mitt Romney said the administration’s record on coronavirus testing was “nothing to celebrate whatsoever.”
Sen. Mitt Romney criticized Donald Trump’s administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also accused a Health and Human Services official of announcing misleading information to the public. Adm. Brett Giroir said the U.S. tested twice the number of people per capita than South Korea has. According to Business Insider, South Korea has a more controlled outbreak and fewer infections happening every day. Romney said: "I find our testing record nothing to celebrate whatsoever.”