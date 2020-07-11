In Commuting Stone’s Sentence, Trump Goes Where Nixon Was Not Willing

Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor'



President Donald Trump said the U.S. leading the world in coronavirus cases is “a badge of honor.” He said the high number of cases is proof the U.S. is testing more people than other countries. According to Business Insider, he doesn’t think the cases indicate a failure to contain the virus. Democrats don’t agree with Trump and see the numbers as “a complete failure of leadership.” Sen. Mitt Romney said the administration’s record on coronavirus testing was “nothing to celebrate whatsoever.”

