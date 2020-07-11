Global  
 

Valentina Sampaio Is the First Transgender Model for Sports Illustrated

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
The Brazilian model, who is in the magazine’s swimsuit issue, was also the first transgender woman to work for Victoria’s Secret and grace the cover of Vogue magazine.
