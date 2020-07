Shocking moment woman suffers double motorcycle snatch theft in Cambodia



This is the shocking moment a woman fell victim to a double motorcycle grab theft in just one second. Ban Muy Heang, 26, was on her lunch break crossing a busy road with colleagues in Phnom Penh,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago

Man shot after police say he pointed gun at officers



Man shot after police say he pointed gun at officers Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:52 Published 2 weeks ago