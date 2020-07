Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy



Pres. Trump is traveling to Mount Rushmore for a speech and an elaborate 4th of July fireworks display to be set off above the monument for the first time in more than a decade. (7-3-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:13 Published 1 week ago

Airline De-Planes, Bans Trump Campaigner For Refusing To Wear Mask



Trump campaigner Brandon Straka was removed from an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask. Now, Business Insider reports the airline says he'll be banned for as long as masks are.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago