Trump Wears Mask For The First Time Publicly During Walter Reed Visit

Daily Caller Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
‘I think it’s expected to wear a mask’
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump publicly dons mask for first time

Trump publicly dons mask for first time 00:50

 President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington. Fred Katayama reports.

TRUMP WEARS MASK IN PUBLIC FOR FIRST TIME DURING PANDEMIC [Video]

TRUMP WEARS MASK IN PUBLIC FOR FIRST TIME DURING PANDEMIC

Trump was wearing a mask in Walter Reed’s hallway as he began his visit. He was not wearing one when he stepped off the helicopter at the facility.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
President Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic [Video]

President Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy [Video]

Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks Controversy

Pres. Trump is traveling to Mount Rushmore for a speech and an elaborate 4th of July fireworks display to be set off above the monument for the first time in more than a decade. (7-3-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:13Published

Trump wears mask for the first time in public

 President Trump was seen wearing a mask in public on Saturday while he toured the Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Meanwhile, the president is receiving...
CBS News

Trump Wears Mask In Public For First Time During Walter Reed Visit

 "I love masks in the appropriate locations," Trump said Saturday. The president's frequent refusal to wear a face covering has stoked controversy, especially as...
NPR

Trump Seen Wearing Face Mask In Public For First Time

 President Trump on Saturday was seen wearing a face mask for the first time in public while touring Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
CBS 2


