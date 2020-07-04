|
|
|
Trump Wears Mask For The First Time Publicly During Walter Reed Visit
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
‘I think it’s expected to wear a mask’
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
Trump publicly dons mask for first time 00:50
President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington. Fred Katayama reports.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|