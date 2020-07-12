|
Marlo, a Rising Atlanta Rapper With Big Connections, Is Shot and Killed at 30
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
A local favorite who came up alongside Lil Baby and Migos, Marlo was found dead after a highway shooting on Saturday night.
