Marlo, a Rising Atlanta Rapper With Big Connections, Is Shot and Killed at 30

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
A local favorite who came up alongside Lil Baby and Migos, Marlo was found dead after a highway shooting on Saturday night.
