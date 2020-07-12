Marlo, a Rising Atlanta Rapper With Big Connections, Is Shot and Killed at 30

Atlanta Mayor Test Positive For COVID-19



The Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, revealed Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. "COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," Bottoms tweeted. Bottoms is now considered a potential vice presidential candidate. Bottoms rose to the moment in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. She addressed issues of her racism and unrest in her city, including firing the chief of police after an officer-involved shooting.

