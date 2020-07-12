|
Today in History for July 12
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Julius Caesar born; Walter Mondale taps Geraldine Ferraro as the first woman to run on a major party ticket for the White House; Boris Yeltsin quits the Soviet Communist Party; Comedian Bill Cosby born. (July 12)
