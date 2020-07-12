|
Explosion, fire on USS Bonhomme Richard sends 18 sailors to hospital, fills San Diego skies with dark smoke
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
An amphibious assault ship caught fire on Sunday at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with smoke, officials said.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship
Aerials show ship ablaze at Naval Base San DiegoAt least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego. Military officials said the blaze was..
USATODAY.com
San Diego City in Southern California, United States
Fire Breaks Out on Ship at Naval Base in San DiegoThe U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard was docked for scheduled maintenance, a Navy spokeswoman said.
NYTimes.com
San Diego police fatally shoot man who pointed BB gun at themSeven police officers fatally shot at a man pointing a BB gun at them on a residential street Thursday in San Diego, according to police.
USATODAY.com
Aircraft carrier returns home after virus outbreakThe USS Theodore Roosevelt returned home to San Diego on Thursday led by a new captain who came aboard after the previous commanding officer was fired over the..
USATODAY.com
Naval Base San Diego US Navy installation in San Diego, California, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this