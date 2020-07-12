Global  
 

Explosion, fire on USS Bonhomme Richard sends 18 sailors to hospital, fills San Diego skies with dark smoke

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
An amphibious assault ship caught fire on Sunday at Naval Base San Diego, injuring 18 sailors and filling the skies with smoke, officials said.
 
Video credit: KSWB - Published
News video: USS Roosevelt finally returns to San Diego after months of sickness, turmoil

USS Roosevelt finally returns to San Diego after months of sickness, turmoil 02:07

 The USS Theodore Roosevelt finally returned to San Diego Thursday after suffering a coronavirus outbreak and the high-profile firing of the ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship

Aerials show ship ablaze at Naval Base San Diego

 At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego. Military officials said the blaze was..
USATODAY.com

San Diego San Diego City in Southern California, United States

Fire Breaks Out on Ship at Naval Base in San Diego

 The U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard was docked for scheduled maintenance, a Navy spokeswoman said.
NYTimes.com

San Diego police fatally shoot man who pointed BB gun at them

 Seven police officers fatally shot at a man pointing a BB gun at them on a residential street Thursday in San Diego, according to police.
USATODAY.com

Aircraft carrier returns home after virus outbreak

 The USS Theodore Roosevelt returned home to San Diego on Thursday led by a new captain who came aboard after the previous commanding officer was fired over the..
USATODAY.com

Naval Base San Diego Naval Base San Diego US Navy installation in San Diego, California, United States

