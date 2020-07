Man Treks 1,000 Miles From Alabama To Minnesota For 'Change, Justice And Equality' Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Cheered on by supporters both online and on the road, Terry Willis walked from Huntsville, Ala., to the site of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis to protest the injustices faced by Black Americans. 👓 View full article

