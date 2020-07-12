Global  
 

Lil Marlo, a Rising Atlanta Rapper, Is Shot and Killed at 30

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
A local favorite who came up alongside Lil Baby and Migos, Marlo was found dead after a highway shooting on Saturday night.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

Atlanta rapper Rudolph Johnson, known as Lil Marlo, dies at age 30

 Rapper Lil Marlo is being mourned by his record label and fans following his death. "So much potential that the world didn't get a chance to see."
USATODAY.com

Marlo, a Rising Atlanta Rapper With Big Connections, Is Shot and Killed at 30

 A local favorite who came up alongside Lil Baby and Migos, Marlo was found dead after a highway shooting on Saturday night.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus updates: Houston cancels Texas GOP convention; Atlanta mandates masks; California, Texas report highest daily death tolls

 Texas, California report highest daily death toll; Atlanta requires face masks in public; Houston cancels Texas GOP convention. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares emergency, calls up National Guard troops after 8-year-old killed

 Georgia's governor on Monday declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation National Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com

Lil Baby Lil Baby American rapper from Georgia


